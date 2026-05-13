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Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for a Section of Public Square for Water Valve Replacement

Traffic Detours; Franklin Street, North First Street and North Spring Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Road Closure

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 10:00pm on Thursday, May 14th, on a section of Public Square from 100-130 Public Square for water valve replacement. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Public Square will be closed to traffic, and a section of Main Street will be closed from North Spring Street to North First Street. Public Square traffic will be detoured to Franklin Street, and Main Street traffic will be detoured to North First Street and North Spring Street. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, May 15th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

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