Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for a Section of Public Square for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 10:00pm on Thursday, May 14th, on a section of Public Square from 100-130 Public Square for water valve replacement. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Public Square will be closed to traffic, and a section of Main Street will be closed from North Spring Street to North First Street. Public Square traffic will be detoured to Franklin Street, and Main Street traffic will be detoured to North First Street and North Spring Street. Motorists should slow down, be alert to utility workers and equipment, or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, May 15th.