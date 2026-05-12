Montgomery County, City of Clarksville Planning Historic 250th July 4th Celebration in 2026

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville are proud to jointly announce a community-wide celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Independence on July 3rd and 4th, 2026, in downtown Clarksville.

Festivities will take place from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, July 3rd, and from 7:00am to 10:00pm on Saturday, July 4th. Community members are encouraged to visit the event website at www.America250CMC.com for the full schedule, entertainment lineup, parking details, vendor information, and additional activities happening throughout downtown Clarksville. Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Pre-order your exclusive patriotic shirt celebrating America’s 250th by June 30th

Reserve yours today: https://bit.ly/4dx7nuH

Altra Federal Credit Union City Family Zone, with inflatables, a magician, and more.

Patriotic Walking Parade and Costume Contest. Register (solo or group) at: https://bit.ly/4neZptr

America’s 250th Celebration, Semiquinentennial 5K through McGregor Park

Register here: https://bit.ly/4eGtgJj

Superintendents Fire Scramble at Swan Lake Golf Course, July 4th.

Learn more here: https://bit.ly/4cYbaRF

City of Clarksville Public Square stage, sponsored by PTL Fabrications.

Visit the historical section on 1st and Franklin to learn about America’s history with reenactors, historical interpreters and displays.

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation

Enjoy free carnival rides including a Ferris wheel, a carousel and a multi-shute slide

The Downtown Commons stage hosts live music, local artists, dance groups, a fitness class and patriotic trivia

Get moving with Ascension St. Thomas’s free Patriotic Workout hosted by Burn Boot Camp

Relive history with the Declaration of Independence Reading in front of the Historic Courthouse

Experience a variety of vintage, classic, and modern vehicles on display along 2nd Street at the Car Show

Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, registration coming soon!

Clarksville and Montgomery County look forward to creating a memorable and meaningful Independence Day experience for the entire community. Visit Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation for additional event information, updates, and announcements as the celebration approaches.