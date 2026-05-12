Montgomery County, City of Clarksville Planning Historic 250th July 4th Celebration in 2026

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville are proud to jointly announce a community-wide celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Independence on July 3rd and 4th, 2026, in downtown Clarksville.
Festivities will take place from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, July 3rd, and from 7:00am to 10:00pm on Saturday, July 4th. Community members are encouraged to visit the event website at www.America250CMC.com for the full schedule, entertainment lineup, parking details, vendor information, and additional activities happening throughout downtown Clarksville.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation
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Pre-order your exclusive patriotic shirt celebrating America’s 250th by June 30th
Reserve yours today: https://bit.ly/4dx7nuH
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Altra Federal Credit Union City Family Zone, with inflatables, a magician, and more.
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Patriotic Walking Parade and Costume Contest. Register (solo or group) at: https://bit.ly/4neZptr
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America’s 250th Celebration, Semiquinentennial 5K through McGregor Park
Register here: https://bit.ly/4eGtgJj
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Superintendents Fire Scramble at Swan Lake Golf Course, July 4th.
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/4cYbaRF
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City of Clarksville Public Square stage, sponsored by PTL Fabrications.
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Visit the historical section on 1st and Franklin to learn about America’s history with reenactors, historical interpreters and displays.
Montgomery County Parks and Recreation
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Enjoy free carnival rides including a Ferris wheel, a carousel and a multi-shute slide
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The Downtown Commons stage hosts live music, local artists, dance groups, a fitness class and patriotic trivia
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Get moving with Ascension St. Thomas’s free Patriotic Workout hosted by Burn Boot Camp
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Relive history with the Declaration of Independence Reading in front of the Historic Courthouse
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Experience a variety of vintage, classic, and modern vehicles on display along 2nd Street at the Car Show
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Lowe’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, registration coming soon!
Clarksville and Montgomery County look forward to creating a memorable and meaningful Independence Day experience for the entire community. Visit Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation for additional event information, updates, and announcements as the celebration approaches.
For parking details, event updates, vendor information, and the full celebration schedule, visit www.America250CMC.com.