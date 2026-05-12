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Montgomery County, City of Clarksville Planning Historic 250th July 4th Celebration in 2026

News Staff
By News Staff

Montgomery County Parks and RecreationMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County and the City of Clarksville are proud to jointly announce a community-wide celebration honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States Independence on July 3rd and 4th, 2026, in downtown Clarksville.  

Festivities will take place from 5:00pm to 10:00pm on Friday, July 3rd, and from 7:00am to 10:00pm on Saturday, July 4th. Community members are encouraged to visit the event website at www.America250CMC.com for the full schedule, entertainment lineup, parking details, vendor information, and additional activities happening throughout downtown Clarksville.

Clarksville Parks and Recreation 

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation 

Clarksville and Montgomery County look forward to creating a memorable and meaningful Independence Day experience for the entire community. Visit Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and the City of Clarksville Parks and Recreation for additional event information, updates, and announcements as the celebration approaches. 

For parking details, event updates, vendor information, and the full celebration schedule, visit www.America250CMC.com

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