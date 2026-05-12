Clarksville Obituary: Ellen Gaston O’Dell

Clarksville, TN – Ellen Gaston O’Dell, 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away on May 9th, 2026. She was born on December 21st, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Dick and Mary Frances Gaston.

Ellen moved to Lake Wales, FL when she was 4 years old. She graduated from Lake Wales High School with the Class of 1959, where she was an active member of the school band. A talented musician, Ellen played several instruments, including the bagpipes and the clarinet.

While growing up in Lake Wales, Ellen met the love of her life, Lee O’Dell. The two were married on May 16th, 1964, beginning a devoted marriage filled with love and shared memories. In 1971 Ellen started attending Erskine College in Clinton MS to pursue education and became a she taught elementary in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lee O’Dell, daughter, Erin M. O’Dell of Chapmansboro, TN and grandson, Dawson O’Dell of Dover, TN.

A graveside service will be held on May 26th, 2026 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery at 10:00am.