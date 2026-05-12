Clarksville Obituary: Ellen Gaston O’Dell

Clarksville, TN – Ellen Gaston O’Dell, 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away on May 9th, 2026. She was born on December 21st, 1941 in Chicago, IL to Dick and Mary Frances Gaston.
Ellen moved to Lake Wales, FL when she was 4 years old. She graduated from Lake Wales High School with the Class of 1959, where she was an active member of the school band. A talented musician, Ellen played several instruments, including the bagpipes and the clarinet.
While growing up in Lake Wales, Ellen met the love of her life, Lee O’Dell. The two were married on May 16th, 1964, beginning a devoted marriage filled with love and shared memories. In 1971 Ellen started attending Erskine College in Clinton MS to pursue education and became a she taught elementary in Mississippi and Tennessee.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Lee O’Dell, daughter, Erin M. O’Dell of Chapmansboro, TN and grandson, Dawson O’Dell of Dover, TN.
A graveside service will be held on May 26th, 2026 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery at 10:00am.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com