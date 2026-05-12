Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Madison Street Water Outage for Fire Hydrant Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 9:00pm on Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, on a section of Madison Street from Golf Club Lane to Liberty Parkway for fire hydrant replacement.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity, including Davis Drive and Willow Heights.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 5:00am on Thursday, May 14th.