Hilltop Supermarket Hosts Friday Night BBQ Party Ahead of 2026 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off

Clarksville, TN – The smell of slow-smoked barbecue, the sound of live music, and the excitement of friendly competition will once again fill the air as Hilltop Supermarket hosts the 2026 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off, one of Clarksville’s most anticipated annual events. Barbecue lovers from across the region are invited to gather for a weekend packed with incredible food, entertainment, and community spirit on Friday, May 8th, and Saturday, May 9th.

The annual cook-off celebrates the life and legacy of Dwayne Byard, a beloved member of the Clarksville community whose passion for barbecue and bringing people together left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. Friends, family, competitors, and visitors return year after year not only to enjoy world-class barbecue, but also to honor a man remembered for his generosity, kindness, and love for good food and fellowship.

Festivities begin Friday evening with a lively kickoff party that promises plenty of fun, music, and mouthwatering barbecue. Guests can spend the evening enjoying the smoky aroma coming from the pits while listening to live music and visiting with cooking teams as they prepare for the big competition. The relaxed Friday atmosphere gives visitors a chance to meet the pitmasters, learn about their cooking techniques, and enjoy the camaraderie that has become a hallmark of the event.

Then, before sunrise on Saturday morning, the serious competition begins. Pitmasters and barbecue teams will fire up their smokers early as they begin carefully preparing entries in several highly competitive categories, including chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, and desserts. Throughout the day, teams will work tirelessly to perfect every detail, from seasoning and smoke levels to tenderness and presentation, all while hoping to impress the judges.

Official turn-in times begin with chicken at 11:00am, followed by ribs at 11:30am, pork at noon, and brisket at 12:30pm. The competition is expected to be fierce as experienced barbecue teams showcase their talents and battle for bragging rights, trophies, and top honors.

Visitors are encouraged to come hungry and ready for a great time. Whether you are a longtime barbecue fan or simply looking for a fun community event, the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off offers something for everyone. From delicious food and live entertainment to the thrill of competition and the celebration of community, this Clarksville tradition continues to grow bigger and better every year.

Photo Gallery From Last Year’s Event

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville, TN. From Clarksville, you would take Highway 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on Highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery County area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.