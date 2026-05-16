AAA Study Finds Extreme Temperatures Reduce EV and Hybrid Efficiency

Orlando, FL – AAA’s latest study shows extreme temperatures reduce efficiency, range, and increase operating costs for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids. Researchers tested six vehicles at cold, moderate, and hot temperatures to examine how electrified powertrains perform under non-ideal conditions.

This information is intended to help consumers better understand how temperature can affect vehicle performance, inform purchasing decisions, and set realistic expectations for driving and ownership throughout the year.

Building on their 2019 study, the AAA automotive engineering team, in partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, evaluated the powertrains of three EVs and three hybrids.

Testing was conducted on a chassis dynamometer — a device like a treadmill for cars — with the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) set at 72 degrees in the vehicles and the temperatures in the laboratory test cell at 20°F, 75°F, and 95°F.

The cost portion of the research leveraged the AAA Gas Price Data to determine national average fuel and electricity prices as of March 27th, 2026. Please see the fact sheet for additional testing details and methodology.

Key Findings

Impact of hot temperatures (95°F):

Hybrid vehicles experience a 12.0% decrease in fuel efficiency (miles per gallon, MPG).

EVs show a 10.4% reduction in efficiency (MPGe, miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent) and an 8.5% loss of driving range compared to moderate temperature (75°F)

Impact of cold temperatures (20°F):

Hybrids lose 22.8% in fuel economy.

EVs demonstrate a 35.6% drop in MPGe and a 39.0% decrease in calculated driving range.

Impacts of cold temperatures (20°F) on operating costs:

Hybrids showed an increase in fuel cost of $28.44 per 1,000 miles .

EVs experienced an increase in operating costs of $32.11 per 1,000 miles when charged at home electricity ratesand $76.93 per 1,000 miles when using public charging.

Impacts of hot temperatures (95°F) on operating costs:

Hybrid operating costs increased by $13.02 per 1,000 mi.

For EVs using home charging, operating costs rose by $6.78 per 1,000 mi, while public charging costs climbed $16.25 per 1,000 mi.

Powertrain Cost Comparison:

Cold operation (20°F) showed the largest cost gap: EVs cost $36.19 less per 1,000 miles at home electricity rates, but $86.26 more using public chargers than hybrids.

At high temperatures (95°F), EVs were $46.11 cheaper per 1,000 miles at home electricity rates, but $41.00 more expensive at public charging rates compared to hybrids.

“EVs are efficient in moderate temperatures but lose significant range in the cold,” said Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering and research at AAA. “We expected this from our previous research, but were surprised by the 23% reduction in fuel economy for the hybrids in cold temperatures. Drivers should consider climate, energy costs, and driving patterns when choosing a vehicle that best fits their lifestyle.”

EV and Hybrid Consumer Survey Summary

To provide a holistic understanding of the electrified vehicle landscape, AAA conducted their annual nationwide consumer sentiment survey on EV and Hybrid interests to better link this data to the perspectives and priorities of American drivers.

American drivers continue to show greater interest in hybrid vehicles than in fully electric models. This year, 35% of U.S. adults say they are “very likely” or “likely” to purchase a hybrid for their next vehicle, whether new or used. Those who favor hybrids most often point to reduced concerns about driving range and access to charging.

While the number of public charging stations nationwide has increased from about 55,000 in 2022 to roughly 80,000 today, hesitation remains. Consumers who are interested in fully electric vehicles cite benefits such as lower fuel costs, reduced environmental impact and lower maintenance expenses, but hybrids continue to appeal to drivers seeking greater convenience and flexibility.

Recommendations

Temperature changes significantly influence the efficiency, range, and operating costs of EVs and hybrids. Cold weather has the largest impact, especially for EVs, causing notable reductions in MPGe and range. Hybrids experience smaller but still significant penalties in cold conditions.

Conversely, heat also affects performance, with both EVs and hybrids experiencing efficiency losses at around 95°F due to cabin cooling and thermal management; the extent of these effects varies by vehicle and its control strategies.

AAA recommends:

Factor climate into vehicle choice: Cold conditions increase energy demand for both powertrains, but EVs are more affected due to battery performance limitations and the need for cabin heating. Drivers in cold-climate regions should plan for reduced range and more frequent charging stops.

Cold conditions increase energy demand for both powertrains, but EVs are more affected due to battery performance limitations and the need for cabin heating. Drivers in cold-climate regions should plan for reduced range and more frequent charging stops. Budget for seasonal cost changes: Winter raises energy use across all powertrains. EV cost increases are most pronounced when relying on higher-priced public charging; hybrids will consume more fuel due to engine warm-up and heating demands.

Winter raises energy use across all powertrains. EV cost increases are most pronounced when relying on higher-priced public charging; hybrids will consume more fuel due to engine warm-up and heating demands. Manage efficiency in hot weather: At high temperatures, air conditioning and thermal management can reduce efficiency for both EVs and hybrids; impacts are often smaller than in cold weather.

At high temperatures, air conditioning and thermal management can reduce efficiency for both EVs and hybrids; impacts are often smaller than in cold weather. Adopt real-world efficiency strategies : Precondition the cabin while plugged in, use targeted comfort features (seat and steering-wheel heat), keep tires properly inflated. For EVs, avoid sustained high speeds in extreme temperatures, and plan charging sessions to minimize unnecessary fast charging in cold weather.

: Precondition the cabin while plugged in, use targeted comfort features (seat and steering-wheel heat), keep tires properly inflated. For EVs, avoid sustained high speeds in extreme temperatures, and plan charging sessions to minimize unnecessary fast charging in cold weather. Evaluate charging access and energy pricing: EV operating costs depend heavily on electricity rates and where charging occurs. Home charging can help manage seasonal cost swings compared to frequent public charging.

EV operating costs depend heavily on electricity rates and where charging occurs. Home charging can help manage seasonal cost swings compared to frequent public charging. Try decision tools: The AAA Your Driving Costs calculator estimates ownership and operating costs, factoring in local climate, driving habits, and EV public charging prices from the AAA Gas Price Data.

To view the complete research report, click here

Survey Methodology

About AAA

The survey was conducted March 19th-23rd, 2026, using a probability-based panel designed to be representative of the U.S. household population overall. The panel provides sample coverage of approximately 97% of the U.S. household population. Most surveys were completed online; consumers without Internet access were surveyed over the phone.A total of 1,088 interviews were completed among U.S. adults, 18 years of age or older. The margin of error for the study overall is +/- 4% at the 95% confidence level. Smaller subgroups have larger error margins.

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