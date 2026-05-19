Austin Peay State University Baseball Standout Ray Velazquez Named to All-ASUN Third Team

Jacksonville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Ray Velazquez was named an All-Atlantic Sun Conference Third Team selection, and six Governors were named to the All-Academic Team, the league announced Monday.

Velazquez, a Lowell, Massachusetts native, was named to the All-ASUN Third Team following another superb year on the diamond.

This season, Velazquez batted .306 at the plate and had a slugging percentage of .545 and an on-base percentage of .407, which ranked 18th and 34th in the league, respectively. His .545 slugging was supported by his 22 extra-base hits, the second most on the Governors’ roster. Of those 22 extra-base hits, eight went for doubles, and he had 14 home runs, ranking fifth in the ASUN.

Velazquez led the Governors with 51 runs scored, which was tied for fifth in the league. In addition to his scoring, he also drove in 43 runs, which was tied for 15th in the ASUN. He had the 11th most walks in the league with 34, and when he got on base, he swiped 13 bases, which was tied for 14th in the ASUN.

Academic All-ASUN Team

Graduate Andres Matias graduated with a 4.0 GPA in his MBA program. Senior Gavin Alveti graduated with a 4.0 GPA to earn his bachelor’s degree in history. Senior Ryker Walton graduated with a 4.0 GPA in his MBA program. Junior DJ Merriweather has a 3.77 GPA while pursuing his bachelor’s degree in leadership science. Senior Brody Lanham graduated with a 3.70 GPA to earn his bachelor’s degree in finance. Redshirt senior Jackson Hohensee graduated with a 3.5 GPA in his MBA program.