Customs House Museum Celebrates Eat More Fruit & Vegetables Day with Family Storytime Event

Clarksville, TN – Families looking for a fun and educational midweek activity will have an opportunity to celebrate healthy living and creativity during a special Storytime & Craft event at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center later this month.

Scheduled for May 21st at 10:30am, the museum’s “Storytime & Craft: Eat More Fruit & Vegetables Day” program will combine interactive storytelling, hands-on art activities, and lessons about healthy foods in an engaging environment designed for children and families. The event is open to all ages when accompanied by an adult and is included with museum membership or paid admission.

The themed event celebrates Eat More Fruit & Vegetables Day, a national observance that encourages children and families to make healthier food choices by learning more about fresh produce and gardening. Organizers say the program aims to make nutrition fun and approachable for young learners through stories, imagination, and creativity.

During the event, children and parents will gather together to enjoy books centered around gardens, fruits, vegetables, and healthy eating habits. The selected stories are expected to highlight the importance of growing food, trying new fruits and vegetables, and understanding where healthy foods come from. Storytime programs like these help encourage early literacy while also creating opportunities for families to learn together in a relaxed setting.

Following the reading portion of the event, participants will move into a creative craft activity that puts a colorful spin on healthy foods. Children will have the chance to experiment with painting using vegetables, turning ordinary produce into artistic tools. Using vegetables as stamps and paint textures allows young artists to explore shapes, patterns, and colors while engaging in sensory play that encourages curiosity and creativity.

Museum staff say the hands-on activity is designed to be both entertaining and educational, helping children connect art with nature and healthy living. By transforming fruits and vegetables into creative materials, organizers hope to inspire children to see healthy foods in a positive and playful way.

The program also emphasizes family participation, with parents and guardians expected to remain actively involved alongside their children throughout the event. Museum officials note that adult supervision and participation help create a shared experience that strengthens family connections while supporting children’s learning and creativity.

The Customs House Museum continues to offer family-focused programming that blends education, art, and community engagement throughout the year. Programs like Storytime & Craft provide local families with opportunities to explore literacy, creativity, and cultural learning together in one of Clarksville’s most treasured community spaces.

With stories, art, and healthy themes all coming together in one morning, the Eat More Fruit & Vegetables Day celebration promises to offer families a memorable and meaningful experience filled with creativity, learning, and fun.