Clarksville Obituary: Robert Gene Williams

Clarksville, TN – Robert Gene Williams, lovingly known to many as “Mr. Bob,” was born on November 23rd, 1937, in Moundsville, W VA and passed away peacefully at home on April 28th, 2026, surrounded by family and friends.

Mr. Bob was a diesel mechanic by trade and took great pride in his work. He was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves and a devoted animal lover whose kindness toward animals reflected the warmth he showed to everyone around him. To know Mr. Bob was to love him.

He was preceded in death by his beloved soulmate and wife, Delores Williams; his parents, Paul and Nellie Turner; his sister, Loretta Turner Freelove; and his brother, Paul Turner Jr.

He leaves behind his loving daughter, Crystal Ferraiuolo, and her husband, Frank; his cherished grandson, Corey Papastathis, and wife, Traci; his siblings, Reba Turner Curtis, William Turner and wife Lisa, and Kathe Turner; his niece, Paula Turner Mikesell; and his nephew, Fredrick Arthur.

Mr. Bob also leaves behind many wonderful friends and neighbors who will greatly miss him.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring hospice team at SunCrest Hospice for the compassion and support they provided during the past year.

Mr. Bob’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His celebration of life will be held on the afternoon of May 9th 2026 visit https://tinyurl.com/bobsrsvp to RSVP.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to support the Hospice Promise Foundation.

Due to Mr. Bob’s hospice team’s loving service over the last year, he was able to live with dignity and pride.

The family wishes to pay that forward to others in need of this essential assistance.

Checks may be made out to:

Hospice Promise Foundation

Mailed to:

SunCrest Hospice

647 Dunlop Lane

Suite 117

Clarksville TN, 37040