Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Sango Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Sango Road from Smith Lane to Bagwell Road and on Sloan Road for a water main leak repair. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Sango Road is closed from Smith Lane to Bagwell Road. Traffic will be detoured to Smith Lane and Bagwell Road during the work. Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion near the work site.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.