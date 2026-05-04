Clarksville Obituary: Carolyn Sue Harrison

Clarksville, TN – Carolyn Sue Harrison passed away peacefully at her home in Clarksville, TN on May 2nd, 2026, at the age of 79. She was surrounded by love, with her daughter by her side. She was born on August 21st, 1946, in Cumberland City, TN to James and Ila Mae Durham, one of seven children and the youngest daughter.

She grew up in Cumberland City, TN, where she built the deep family roots and lifelong friendships. She graduated from WT Thomas High School.

Visiting hours will be held from 12:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, May 9th, 2026, at Hilldale Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 2:00pm at Hilldale Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Robertson officiating. She will be laid to rest at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carolyn moved to Clarksville, TN shortly after graduating high school. On February 18, 1967, Carolyn married the love of her life, Staton Wendell Harrison. Together they built a life in Clarksville centered around faith, family, and unconditional love. They shared 52 wonderful years of marriage until Wendell’s passing on September 4th, 2019.

Carolyn and Wendell welcomed their only daughter, Donna Lynn, on September 17th, 1967. Carolyn was the very definition of a devoted mother—protective, loving, and always her daughter’s fiercest supporter. The bond they shared was unbreakable.

Perhaps Carolyn’s greatest joy came with the arrival of her beloved granddaughters, Ashlyn Mae and Lilah Rose. “Grammy” adored them beyond measure, and they were truly her world. Some of their sweetest memories were made at “Camp Grammy,” where Carolyn created countless special moments that her granddaughters will cherish forever.

Family was truly the center of Carolyn’s world. She treasured time spent with her Mom, grandmother (Mama Doty), siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. One of her favorite traditions was the annual Durham family Thanksgiving gatherings, where everyone knew Carolyn would lovingly fulfill special requests—whether it was her famous rainbow layered Jell-O or her homemade rocky road fudge. She had a gift for making others feel loved, seen, and cared for.

Carolyn worked for over 30 years with Jostens before retiring as a Group Leader. She was known for her dedication, loyalty, and strong work ethic.

She also had a remarkable talent for cross-stitching, using her creativity not only as a hobby but as a way to give back. As a proud University of Tennessee fan family member, she created a beautiful, cross-stitched University of Tennessee quilt that was auctioned to benefit the American Cancer Society—raising the highest amount at the auction for a cause especially meaningful to her as a breast cancer survivor. She later lovingly created similar quilts for each of her brothers, knowing how much they loved the Volunteers.

Carolyn was a faithful member of Hilldale Baptist Church, where she especially treasured her Life Group friendships and fellowship.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ila Mae Durham; her beloved husband, Wendell Harrison; her brothers, Vernon Durham, Howard Durham (Brenda), and Geary Durham (Brenda); and her sister, Linda Mulkey (Marvin).

She is survived by her loving daughter, Donna Davis (Bob); her cherished granddaughters, Ashlyn Mae Davis and Lilah Rose Davis; her sister, Joyce Adams; her brother, Melvin Durham (Nelda); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends who were blessed by her love.

The family would also like to express heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Waterford in Sango, who cared for Carolyn with compassion and dignity during her final years. Special thanks are also given to her niece, Kim Phillips, who was a constant source of strength, love, and advocacy—always there for lunch outings, ice cream dates, visits, and quiet companionship when it mattered most.

Carolyn was a strong woman with a generous heart, unwavering love for her family, and a gift for making people feel at home. Her legacy of love, faith, and family will live on in all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting Carolyn’s tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.