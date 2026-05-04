Austin Peay State University Business Students Honored at Annual Night of Honor Ceremony

Clarksville, TN –

The event celebrates student excellence in several categories, including:

Carmen C. Reagan Awards – The college’s most prestigious award recognizes students whose involvement has strengthened the College of Business. The award is named after Dr. Carmen Reagan, former dean of the college, community volunteer and philanthropic leader.

Citlali Dominguez

Katherine M. Thrash

Kade J. Tjaarda

Jordan W. Williams

Dean’s Circle Award – Recognizes graduating students from each business major who exemplify professionalism and academic excellence.

Accounting – Daniela Diaz Campos

Finance – Kade J. Tjaarda

Management – Mason E. Logue

Marketing – Avery R. Neufeld

College Ambassadors – Recognizes student ambassadors for their service in supporting college recruitment and engagement initiatives. New members are presented with a graduation medallion.

Sarah Ahlheit

Kylie Biter

Mikayla Cole

Landry Hampton

High-impact practice – Recognizes graduating seniors who have participated in two or more high-impact practices: internships, study abroad programs, undergraduate research, and/or service-learning coursework. Students are presented with a graduation medallion.

Daniela Diaz Campos

Elana Escue

Trey Troyani

Jocelyn Wu

Live and Learn Award – Recognizes a College of Business Living, Learning Community (LLC) member who embodies the LLC’s values and purpose, as voted by standing members.

Reid Owens

Financial Executives International (FEI) Award – Recognizes one outstanding finance or accounting student from eight Tennessee universities during an annual FEI dinner, where they receive a monetary award. During the Night of Honor, the college recognized the following APSU student for their selection by FEI:

Kade Tjaarda

Govs Fund – Recognizes graduating senior student fund managers and their commitment to managing over $500,000 in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Members are presented with a graduation stole.

Daniela Diaz Campos

Citlali Dominguez

Logan Jackson

Avery Neufeld

David Robbe

Kade Tjaarda

Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Recognizes graduating senior members of SHRM. Members are presented with graduation cords.

Emeline Amador López

Alexandria Flowers

Dawn Frazier

Waverly McLaughlin

Jasmine Stallworth

Omicron Delta Epsilon Honor Society Induction – Recognizes high scholastic attainment and honors outstanding achievements in economics.

Samuel Beu

Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society Induction- Recognizes scholarship and accomplishment among business, management, and administration students, while promoting aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to humankind.

Aaliyah Dajinta Alexi’ Harris

Emeline Amador López

Skylar Joy Baggett

John Robert Barrs III

Samuel C. Beu

Dannielle J. Brooks

Jennifer Elizabeth Brown

Rosenthol Curtis

Elizabeth Catarina Daniel

Shelley Laura Elam

LaShield H. Evans

Lei Lani Michelle Figueroa De La Cruz

Fozia Fazilat Khan

Dawn Marie Frazier

Cheryl Graham

Landry Hampton

Ashley Harrison

Michael Drake Hendley

Matthew M. Huf

Reaghan Marie Larkin

Constance R. LeSure

Benjamin Martin

Jaxon S. Mays

Waverly Alistyn McLaughlin

Kagai Otengo

Shannon Ashley Parker

Jonathon Tyler Pellom

Edwin Clemente Reyes

Amber A. Roy

Austin Rutherford

Julianna McBee Shipman

Shackayle A. Smith

Cody A. Tracey

Brandy Winbush-Florence

William Samuel Winter

Night of Honor photos can be accessed here. For more information, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.