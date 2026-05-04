Austin Peay State University Business Students Honored at Annual Night of Honor Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – The College of Business at Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted its annual Night of Honor on April 23rd to recognize student accomplishments for the 2025-26 academic year.
The event celebrates student excellence in several categories, including:
Carmen C. Reagan Awards – The college’s most prestigious award recognizes students whose involvement has strengthened the College of Business. The award is named after Dr. Carmen Reagan, former dean of the college, community volunteer and philanthropic leader.
- Citlali Dominguez
- Katherine M. Thrash
- Kade J. Tjaarda
- Jordan W. Williams
Dean’s Circle Award – Recognizes graduating students from each business major who exemplify professionalism and academic excellence.
- Accounting – Daniela Diaz Campos
- Finance – Kade J. Tjaarda
- Management – Mason E. Logue
- Marketing – Avery R. Neufeld
College Ambassadors – Recognizes student ambassadors for their service in supporting college recruitment and engagement initiatives. New members are presented with a graduation medallion.
- Sarah Ahlheit
- Kylie Biter
- Mikayla Cole
- Landry Hampton
High-impact practice – Recognizes graduating seniors who have participated in two or more high-impact practices: internships, study abroad programs, undergraduate research, and/or service-learning coursework. Students are presented with a graduation medallion.
- Daniela Diaz Campos
- Elana Escue
- Trey Troyani
- Jocelyn Wu
Live and Learn Award – Recognizes a College of Business Living, Learning Community (LLC) member who embodies the LLC’s values and purpose, as voted by standing members.
- Reid Owens
Financial Executives International (FEI) Award – Recognizes one outstanding finance or accounting student from eight Tennessee universities during an annual FEI dinner, where they receive a monetary award. During the Night of Honor, the college recognized the following APSU student for their selection by FEI:
- Kade Tjaarda
Govs Fund – Recognizes graduating senior student fund managers and their commitment to managing over $500,000 in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Members are presented with a graduation stole.
- Daniela Diaz Campos
- Citlali Dominguez
- Logan Jackson
- Avery Neufeld
- David Robbe
- Kade Tjaarda
Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – Recognizes graduating senior members of SHRM. Members are presented with graduation cords.
- Emeline Amador López
- Alexandria Flowers
- Dawn Frazier
- Waverly McLaughlin
- Jasmine Stallworth
Omicron Delta Epsilon Honor Society Induction – Recognizes high scholastic attainment and honors outstanding achievements in economics.
- Samuel Beu
Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society Induction- Recognizes scholarship and accomplishment among business, management, and administration students, while promoting aspirations toward personal and professional improvement and a life distinguished by honorable service to humankind.
- Aaliyah Dajinta Alexi’ Harris
- Emeline Amador López
- Skylar Joy Baggett
- John Robert Barrs III
- Samuel C. Beu
- Dannielle J. Brooks
- Jennifer Elizabeth Brown
- Rosenthol Curtis
- Elizabeth Catarina Daniel
- Shelley Laura Elam
- LaShield H. Evans
- Lei Lani Michelle Figueroa De La Cruz
- Fozia Fazilat Khan
- Dawn Marie Frazier
- Cheryl Graham
- Landry Hampton
- Ashley Harrison
- Michael Drake Hendley
- Matthew M. Huf
- Reaghan Marie Larkin
- Constance R. LeSure
- Benjamin Martin
- Jaxon S. Mays
- Waverly Alistyn McLaughlin
- Kagai Otengo
- Shannon Ashley Parker
- Jonathon Tyler Pellom
- Edwin Clemente Reyes
- Amber A. Roy
- Austin Rutherford
- Julianna McBee Shipman
- Shackayle A. Smith
- Cody A. Tracey
- Brandy Winbush-Florence
- William Samuel Winter
Night of Honor photos can be accessed here. For more information, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.