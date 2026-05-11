Clarksville Obituary: Betty Jo Griffin

Clarksville, TN – Betty Jo Griffin, age 91 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Sunday, May 10th, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, May 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home; with Bro. Jimmy Byrd officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Betty was born on October 14th, 1934, in Clarksville, TN; daughter of the late Alvie and Irva Farmer. She was a member of the Clarksville Presbyterian Church on Golf Club Lane. Betty was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She enjoyed being a homemaker for many years, Betty loved cooking and planning meals for family gatherings. She enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and attending their activities and sporting events while they were growing up. Betty also was a collector of crystal, glass wear, and dishes, especially plates.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her late husband of 68 years, George William Griffin Jr and her siblings Carl Farmer, James Farmer, Lewis Farmer, Margaret Farmer and Louise Best.

Survivors include her sons; Keith (Suzy) Griffin, and Kenneth (Maureen) Griffin, as well as grandchildren; Chad (Crystal) Griffin, Chase (Taylor) Griffin, Kristin (John David) Sellers, Landy Kay (Arman) Matin, Kendyl (Bruce) Kilby, Kathryn (Matt) Gabell, and great-grandchildren; Christian Griffin, Paxton Griffin, Caden Griffin, Ivy Griffin, Liam Sellers, Avery Griffin, Hunter Kilby, Fisher Kilby, Amaya Gabell, Griffin Gabell, and Parker Gabell.

Pallbearers will be Chad Griffin, Chase Griffin, Matt Gabell, Bruce Kilby, Christian Griffin, Paxton Griffin, Parker Gabell, Griffin Gabell, Caden Griffin and John David Sellers. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Farmer, Bill Farmer, Tery Best, and Arman Matin.

Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com