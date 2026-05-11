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HomeArts/LeisureTWRA Confirms New Tennessee State Record Largemouth Bass Caught in Nickajack Reservoir
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TWRA Confirms New Tennessee State Record Largemouth Bass Caught in Nickajack Reservoir

News Staff
By News Staff
Largemouth Bass Caught on Nickajack Reservoir by Whitwell Resident Darren Nunley
Largemouth Bass Caught on Nickajack Reservoir by Whitwell Resident Darren Nunley

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA)  has confirmed that a new state record for a Largemouth Bass has been established, breaking the previous mark, which was set more than 11 years ago.

Darren Nunley caught the record fish in Nickajack Reservoir on February 28th that weighed 15 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces, and was 27 7/8 inches in length. The new mark surpasses the previous record of Gabe Keen, who caught a largemouth weighing 15 pounds, 3 ounces on Friday the 13th in February 2015, which at the time had broken a record which stood for more than 60 years.

A resident of Whitwell, Nunley made his record haul at 8:00am on a jackhammer chatterbait lure. He was using a 17-pound fluorocarbon test line and a Shimano reel.

The fish was weighed on a certified scale at a grocery store in Whitwell. TWRA sent a fin clip for genetic testing, with official results finalized on May 9th.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.

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