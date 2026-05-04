Clarksville Obituary: Herbert Allen “Bo” Elliott

Clarksville, TN – Herbert Allen “Bo” Elliott, 80, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on May 1st, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, coach, and friend, Bo lived a life defined by hard work and an unwavering commitment to the people around him.

Bo is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda Elliott; his daughter, Stacy Elliott Strobl of Nashville, and his son, Ross Allen Elliott (Jacqlyn) of Clarksville, and family by choice, Valerie and Kayla Evans of Nashville. He was a proud and loving grandfather to Brady Strobl, Tyler Strobl, Oliver Elliott, Avery Elliott, and Emory Elliott, each of whom held a special place in his heart.

He is also survived by his brother, Jim Elliott (Jeannette) of Atlanta, Georgia, and his sister, Theresa Patterson, of Chattanooga, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stancil and Louise Elliott; his sisters, Carol McDowell, Marilyn Elliott, and Judy Carlisle; and his brothers, Charles Elliott, Richard Elliott, and Scott Elliott.

Bo was born and raised in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, where he distinguished himself early as an exceptional athlete. He was selected to the 1966 Tennessee Sports Writers 30th Annual All-State Football Team as a center for Soddy Daisy High School. He went on to play college football at Austin Peay State University from 1966–1970. He graduated in 1970 and completed his master’s degree in 1973.

Bo served as a teacher and coach at Cleveland High School, Cheatham County Central High School, and Clarksville High School. Over the years, he coached football, baseball, and numerous other sports, mentoring generations of young athletes. Among his many accomplishments, his favorite teams to coach were the Clarksville High School baseball teams in the mid-1970s. He also spent many years coaching with Clarksville National Little League.

Bo was also the proud owner of Elliott Paving Company, where he worked tirelessly until his retirement two years ago.

Bo believed in telling it like it was—honest, direct, and always real.

In all that he did, Bo was selfless, devoted, and deeply loved. His legacy lives on through his family, his former players, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 7th, 2026 from 5:00pm-7:00pm PM at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Greenwood Cemetery, Clarksville, TN.

Pallbearers : Ross Elliott, Brady Strobl, Tyler Strobl, Oliver Elliott, Paul Elliott, David Phillips.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home,1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com