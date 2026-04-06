Fort Campbell Hosts America250 Celebration with Charlie Daniels Hologram Tribute

Fort Campbell, KY – In honor of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, Fort Campbell will host an Independence Day celebration on the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Parade Field featuring The Legend of Charlie Daniels Tribute Concert including a state-of-the art-Charlie Daniels hologram.

The free event will also include performances by Aaron Tippin, Eric Lee Beddingfield, and the 101st Airborne Division Band.

Powered by Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram in partnership with America250 and produced by Fort Campbell MWR, 8 Track Entertainment, and MOTR Music, the event will bring together service members, families, veterans, and civilians to honor 250 years of American freedom.

Fort Campbell has been selected as an official America250 Block Party Partner Site—placing it at the center of what is expected to be the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in United States history. As part of this unprecedented nationwide moment, more than 350 million Americans will be united through live celebrations and a shared national broadcast experience, with audiences also able to tune in via the iHeartRadio app from neighborhood gatherings across the country. This designation positions Fort Campbell as a premier destination in a historic, coast-to-coast celebration honoring America’s 250th birthday.

July 4th, 2026 marks 250 years since the founding of the United States, a milestone few generations will witness. Headlining the evening, The Legend of Charlie Daniels tribute concert featuring the Charlie Daniels hologram will bring his legacy and legendary stage performances back to the stage with a live band for the first time since his passing in 2020.

Charlie Daniels, a GRAMMY Winner, a Country Music Hall of Fame member and Grand Ole Opry inductee, was known for hits including “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” and for his longtime support of the U.S. military, including founding The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project to assist veterans.

Aaron Tippin, a platinum-selling artist with six gold albums and more than 30 charting singles, continues to champion American values through his music. Eric Lee Beddingfield, former Independent Artist of the Year known for his hit “The Gospel According to Jones,” returns with his new album Resurrection charted Top 10, produced by GRAMMY-nominated Kent Wells.

8 Track Entertainment, a global company headquartered in Muscle Shoals and Nashville, operates across artist management, production, publishing, TV and film, and a Warner ADA-distributed label. Since 2021, the company has earned 10 No. 1 singles, two Gold Records, and 2025 CDX Label of the Year honors, and partners with the Charlie Daniels family on legacy projects in partnership with MOTR Music.

MOTR Music, a Nashville-based full-service music label, artist management, and concert promotion company, was recently honored with 2026 CDX Label of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The company empowers and elevates the next generation of musicians by creating an environment where talent thrives, music connects communities, and artists are equipped to share their stories while staying grounded in the spirit of American values and culture.

Powered by Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, the event will also feature interactive brand experiences and a free driving activation showcasing the latest vehicle lineup and more.

Festivities begin July 1st with a carnival and brand activations continuing throughout the week, leading into the July 4th celebration.

America only turns 250 once. This event brings together music, military recognition, and community in a shared celebration of the nation’s history and future.

For more information, including the carnival and Independence Day schedule, gate access, and more, visit https://campbell.armymwr.com/happenings/America250.

Reference to these commercial products and the use of their trade, firm or corporation is for the information and convenience of the public and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation or favoring by the U.S. Army or Fort Campbell.