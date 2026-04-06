Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dover Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, April 9th, 2026, at 10:00pm on Dover Road from Innovation Way to 418 Dover Road for water valve replacement.

The water outage will affect the following roads:

Dover Road (Innovation Way to 418 Dover Road)

Eubank Drive (Dover Road to 334 Eubank Drive)

Low water pressure will affect the following roads in the vicinity:

Eubank Drive

Innovation Way

Dover Road

Utility construction crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:00am on Friday, April 10th.