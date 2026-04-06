Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Dover Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, April 9th, 2026, at 10:00pm on Dover Road from Innovation Way to 418 Dover Road for water valve replacement.
The water outage will affect the following roads:
- Dover Road (Innovation Way to 418 Dover Road)
- Eubank Drive (Dover Road to 334 Eubank Drive)
Low water pressure will affect the following roads in the vicinity:
- Eubank Drive
- Innovation Way
- Dover Road
Utility construction crews anticipate the water valve work to be finished and water service restored by approximately 2:00am on Friday, April 10th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com