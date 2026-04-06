Clarksville Obituary: Robert “Bob” Jacobberger

Clarksville, TN – Robert “Bob” Jacobberger, born on December 7th, 1962, in West Covina, California, began a life journey marked by devotion, adventure, and compassion.

The beloved son of Robert and Mary Jo Jacobberger, Bob’s family relocated to Omaha, Nebraska, during his early years, and later moved to Norfolk, Nebraska with his mother and sister.

There, he attended Norfolk Senior High School, where he met his cherished high school sweetheart, Lauree Beltz. Their deep bond culminated in marriage shortly after graduation, on August 27th, 1982.

In March 1984, Bob embarked on a distinguished career in service, enlisting in the Navy before transferring in 1985 to active duty with the United States Coast Guard—a calling perfectly suited to his love of water and adventure.

A gifted swimmer honored with numerous awards in his youth, Bob embraced the Coast Guard’s mission with enthusiasm, participating in challenging search and rescue operations, drug interdiction, and law enforcement activities that fulfilled both his sense of duty and love of excitement.

Bob and Lauree shared over two decades together, moving through various stations across the country—including Gulfport, Mississippi; Destin and St. Petersburg, Florida; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Dover, Delaware; Jacksonville, Florida; and finally Tennessee. Each chapter of their journey was rich with new experiences and lasting memories, underscoring a life lived fully in partnership.

Fulfilling a lifelong dream to retire in the countryside, Bob and Lauree purchased a farm where he devoted himself to the care and nurturing of animals—treating every creature as if they were his own children. His generous spirit extended to every animal in need, offering shelter and care without hesitation. Bob’s heart was as expansive as his love for living things.

Known for his warmth, kindness, and magnetic personality, Bob’s humor and presence brightened the lives of all who knew him. An exceptional cook, he found joy in preparing meals in the kitchen or by the grill, delighting family and friends with his culinary talents.

Reflecting on his life, Bob often said, “I have done it all and my bucket list is complete.” He cherished a quote that so perfectly encapsulated his spirit: “My accomplishment in life will never be money. It will be all the animals I loved and saved.” Through his actions and love, he truly lived this belief.

Bob attended Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where a Celebration of Life service will be held on May 2nd, 2026. Visitation will be from 10:00am until time of service beginning at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Care and Control of Clarksville or the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, located at 1000 E. Omaha Avenue, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701, supporting causes close to Bob’s heart.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Robert Jacobberger, his mother, Mary Jo Gruetter, and his little sister, Cassie Savage. He is lovingly survived by his wife Lauree alongside his brother, Steve Jacobberger (Donna) and sister Laura Pavelchik. He also leaves a host of family and friends who will continue to cherish his memory.

His life stands as a testament to love, service, and kindness—a beacon of light for all who were fortunate to know him.