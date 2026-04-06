Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Shannon Street Water Outage for Water Main Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure on Shannon Street and vicinity for water main line maintenance work on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, at 8:00am.

The following streets will be included in the water outage.

Ashbury Road

Shannon Street

Shanee Terrace

Saratoga Drive (Shanee Terrace to 15 Saratoga Drive)

Gas & Water expects to finish the water main work and restore water service by approximately 2:00pm.