Austin Peay State University Softball Begins ASUN Softball Championship Against Florida Gulf Coast

Jacksonville, FL – The 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship tournament seeding and bracket was announced by the league Sunday morning. Austin Peay State University’s softball team opens its postseason stay with a Tuesday 1:30pm CT game against #5 Florida Gulf Coast in a single-elimination contest.

With a win over the Eagles for the second time in as many seasons, the Governors advance to play #4 Jacksonville on Wednesday at 1:30pm in the double elimination portion of the tournament.

The Governors enter their fourth ASUN Championship as the #8 seed after going 30-23 overall with a 12-12 mark in conference play. Austin Peay State University enters the postseason winners of four of its last six games, earning series wins at Lipscomb and against Eastern Kentucky – who is the #6 seed in the tournament.

Last season, Austin Peay State University defeated both Jacksonville and Florida Gulf Coast in their furthest run in the postseason since being a member of the ASUN Conference. The APSU Govs opened the tournament with a 3-0 win against the Dolphins in a single elimination-game, before then scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 5-4 win against the then-reigning ASUN Champions in Florida Gulf Coast in the elimination bracket.

All ASUN Championship games are streamed live on ESPN+. A full tournament central, containing the full bracket, seeding, game times, ticket information, and more can be found HERE or atop this article.

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