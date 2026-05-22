Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Old Russellville Pike Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage at 7:00am on Monday, May 25th, 2026, on a section of Old Russellville Pike from 2605 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to 2593 Old Russellville Pike for water valve replacement. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:30pm.