Austin Peay State University Baseball Falls 6-4 to Western Kentucky in Midweek Road Matchup

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Western Kentucky 6-4 in midweek action, Wednesday, at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Governors sent junior Elijah Underhill to the hill, as he started his third game of the season with a scoreless first inning, retiring three of the four batters he faced to begin the game.

Western Kentucky opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, though, as the Hilltoppers scored a run on a wild pitch to take a one-run lead.

Austin Peay State University responded three innings later in the top of the fifth, when they had a big inning scoring four runs for the lead. Freshman Mason Pickering extended his hitting streak to four games as he collected a one-out single to right field, before being followed up by another single to right from freshman Dillon Adkins.

Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen then brought in the Governors’ first run of the game when he laid down a bunt and beat out the throw, tying the game at one. Two more runs then came in on an infield single from senior Zion Taylor. The final run of the inning came when redshirt junior Ray Velazquez scored on a throw down to second base from the Tops’ catcher, making it a 4-1 game.

Senior Drew DeLucia began the bottom of the fifth and allowed the first two batters in the inning on a fielding error and a hit by pitch. Then, following a fielder’s choice, Daniel Stewart hit a three-run home run to tie the game at four runs.

The leadoff batter for the Hilltoppers in the bottom of the seventh reached on a walk before reaching second on a fielding error from the Governors on a double play ball. Those two runners would then score on a double down the left field line from Cael Frost for a 6-4 lead, which is all they needed, as the Hilltoppers held the Governors scoreless through the remainder of the game.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will take a trip south to Music City to face Lipscomb in more Atlantic Sun Conference action, starting on Friday at 6:00pm at Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.