Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Old Trenton Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at 9:00pm on Old Trenton Road for water valve replacement.

The following streets will be affected by the water outage and possibly low water pressure during the work:

Old Trenton Road (Whitfield Road to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard)

West Dunbar Cave Road (Old Trenton Road to 211 West Dunbar Cave Road)

Petersen Road (301 to 317 Petersen Road)

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00am on Wednesday, April 29th.