Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Old Trenton Road Water Outage for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026, at 9:00pm on Old Trenton Road for water valve replacement.
The following streets will be affected by the water outage and possibly low water pressure during the work:
- Old Trenton Road (Whitfield Road to Wilma Rudolph Boulevard)
- West Dunbar Cave Road (Old Trenton Road to 211 West Dunbar Cave Road)
- Petersen Road (301 to 317 Petersen Road)
The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00am on Wednesday, April 29th.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com