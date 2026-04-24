Clarksville Obituary: Deana Coppedge

Clarksville, TN – Deana Coppedge, 66,of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 22nd, 2026 at Park Meadows Nursing Home. She was born on March 8th, 1960 in Atlanta, GA to Virginia and Milton Brown.

Deana was a member of Northeast Baptist Church and a familiar, friendly face to many. She had an easy way with people and always left as a friend. She graduated from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Art and English.

She enjoyed creativity in all its forms and carried that with her throughout her life. Deana loved animals and would have taken in every one she could. Horses were her favorite, and she especially enjoyed riding whenever she had the chance.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Brown, grandparents, Hester and Virgil Brown, brother Douglas Brown, aunts, Marie Brown Lewis, and Mary “Libb” Lyle.

Deana is survived by her father, Milton Brown, son, Jason Coppedge, grandson, Colton Coppedge, whom she adored; sisters, Natalie and Lisa, brother, Jeff Brown, and aunt, Barbara Judish.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or St. Judes Children’s.

Please visit Deana’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.