Clarksville Obituary: Deana Coppedge

Clarksville, TN – Deana Coppedge, 66,of Clarksville, TN passed away on April 22nd, 2026 at Park Meadows Nursing Home. She was born on March 8th, 1960 in Atlanta, GA to Virginia and Milton Brown.
Deana was a member of Northeast Baptist Church and a familiar, friendly face to many. She had an easy way with people and always left as a friend. She graduated from Austin Peay State University with a degree in Art and English.
She enjoyed creativity in all its forms and carried that with her throughout her life. Deana loved animals and would have taken in every one she could. Horses were her favorite, and she especially enjoyed riding whenever she had the chance.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Brown, grandparents, Hester and Virgil Brown, brother Douglas Brown, aunts, Marie Brown Lewis, and Mary “Libb” Lyle.
Deana is survived by her father, Milton Brown, son, Jason Coppedge, grandson, Colton Coppedge, whom she adored; sisters, Natalie and Lisa, brother, Jeff Brown, and aunt, Barbara Judish.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or St. Judes Children’s.
Please visit Deana’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com