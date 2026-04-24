APSU Baseball Falls 6-5 to Lipscomb in Nashville Series Opener

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored five runs on five hits as they fell to Lipscomb 6-5 to open the weekend series, Friday, at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay got off to a fast start in the top of the first inning, as the Governors put up a crooked number on one swing. The first three batters for Austin Peay State University reached base safely before graduate Andres Matias delivered with the first grand slam of his career off the scoreboard in right field, giving the Governors a four-run lead.

Lipscomb responded with a big inning of its own in the bottom of the second inning, as the Bisons recorded four-straight hits to score three runs.

Three innings later, in the bottom of the fifth, the Bisons doubled their score with another three runs coming across the plate. With two outs and runners on the corners, senior Gavin Alveti relieved the Governors’ starter, junior Cody Airington. He allowed a bloop single over Matias at shortstop to bring in the first. Then, Lipscomb picked up its first extra-base hit with a two-RBI triple to take the 6-4 lead.

The Governors got a run back in the top of the seventh when senior Zion Taylor drove in a run on a two-out single through the right side.

That was all that the APSU Govs could do, as Kaleb Kantola for Lipscomb completed the final two innings for his sixth save of the season.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns for game two of the weekend series against Lipscomb, starting on Saturday at 2:00pm at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.