Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 26th, 2026

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements on SR 13.

On 4/27 – 5/2, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection improvements (LM 25).

Cheatham County – SR 49

Utility installation.

4/27 – 5/1, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for utility installation (LM 3).

Davidson County – I-24

Milling and paving.

4/26 – 4/30, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 32 – 40).

Survey work.

4/27 – 4/28, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure in both directions for survey work (MM 52 – 53).

Pixel board repair.

4/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple WB lane closures for pixel board repairs (MM 54 – 67).

Davidson County – I-40

Streetlight conversion.

4/27 – 5/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 211 – 217).

Bridge grooving and joint installation.

4/27 – 5/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge work (MM 193 – 196).

Barrier wall repair.

4/27, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair (MM 211.8).

Survey work.

4/29 – 4/30, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure in both directions for survey work (MM 213).

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for the Elm Hill Pike bridge repair (MM 217.7).Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions at Exit 221 for bridge repair.

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. there will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

4/29 – 5/1, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single lane closure in both directions for bore shots on Rivergate Parkway at I-65 (LM 3).

Humphreys County – SR 1

Utility crossing.

4/28, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be multiple lane closures in both directions for utility crossing (LM 10).

Robertson County – I-65

Tree clearing.

4/27 – 5/1, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a shoulder closure in both directions for tree clearing (MM 108 – 109).

Robertson County – SR 76

Conduit repair.

4/27 – 4/30, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a single EB lane closure for conduit repair (LM 4 – 10).

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).