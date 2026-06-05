Clarksville Obituary: Sarah Elizabeth Claxton

Clarksville, TN – Ms. Sarah Elizabeth Claxton, age 95, of New Hope, AL, passed away Monday, June 1st, 2026.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Florence Jones; husband, Charles E Claxton; brother, Howard Franklin Jones; and sister, Dixie Ann Jones.
She leaves behind her five children, Cathy Guerin of New Hope, Jeffrey Claxton of Bonney Lake Washington, Jeanette Bates of New Hope, Ronald Claxton of Wisconsin and Donald Claxton of Paducah Kentucky; ten grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Ms. Claxton was a member of New Hope Cedar Point Baptist Church. Charles was military and they spend many years traveling overseas and here in the United States.
Visitation will be held Monday, June, 8th, 206 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30pm at Scotts Chapel Cemetery.
Local arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home at 931.289.4277 or www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com