Montgomery County Celebrates Grand Opening of New Highway Department Headquarters Facility

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County officials, community leaders, and transportation professionals gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new Montgomery County Highway Department Headquarters Facility, a project designed to support the county’s continued growth and enhance public service for decades to come.

The ceremony featured remarks from Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden; Tennessee Highway Officials Association Executive Director Brett Howell; Montgomery County Commissioner for District 15 David Harper; Rufus Johnson Associates Architect and Partner Daniel Binkley; and Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant.

Speakers highlighted the facility as a strategic investment in Montgomery County’s transportation infrastructure and a critical resource for the Highway Department to meet the needs of one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing communities.

The new facility replaced infrastructure that served Montgomery County for nearly 60 years and provides modernized space for road maintenance operations, emergency response coordination, equipment management, and future departmental growth.

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant reflected on the significance of the project and the department’s commitment to serving a rapidly growing community.

“As our community has grown, so have the demands placed on the Montgomery County Highway Department. From responding to severe weather and clearing roads after storms to maintaining county roadways, repairing bridges, mowing rights-of-way, and supporting emergency response operations, our team plays a vital role in keeping Montgomery County moving. This new facility provides the space, equipment, and resources needed to meet those responsibilities safely and efficiently,” said Bryant.

“Nearly two years ago, we stood on this site with a vision; today, that vision has become a reality. This project is about more than a new building—it is about making a responsible investment for the people of Montgomery County. By building for the future, we are ensuring the Highway Department is equipped to provide reliable service, protect critical infrastructure, and meet the needs of our residents for decades to come.”

Mayor Wes Golden highlighted the county’s commitment to public service and thanked those who helped bring the project to life.

“This new facility represents Montgomery County’s commitment to planning for the future and investing in services our residents depend on every day that often go unnoticed until they’re needed most. I want to thank our Highway Department for their hard work and dedication, as well as the Montgomery County Commission, project partners, and contractors who helped make this project possible,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.