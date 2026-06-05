APSU Volleyball Unveils 2026 Schedule for Historic 50th Season and United Athletic Conference Debut

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Evan Amstutz announced the Governors’ 2026 schedule ahead of the 50th season in program history and the first as a member of the United Athletic Conference, Tuesday.

Austin Peay State University unofficially begins the 2026 campaign in the Winfield Dunn Center with an exhibition against Belmont (August 15th). One week later, the Governors head north for their final preseason contest against Southern Indiana (August 22nd) in Evansville, Indiana.

The Governors then officially begin their 50th season with the Stacheville Challenge, August 28th-29th. APSU opens its first of two home tournaments with games against UT Martin (August 28th) and Jackson State (August 28th) before concluding the event against Kansas City (August 29th).

Austin Peay State University begins a six-match road stretch at Tennessee Tech’s Golden Eagle Invitational, September 4th-5th, where it faces Tennessee State and Green Bay on the first day of the event before then facing the host Golden Eagles (September 5th).

After traveling to the Buckeye State for the Xavier Tournament, September 11th-12th, to face Bowling Green (September 11th), Xavier (September 12th), and Saint Louis (September 12th), Austin Peay State University returns home for a Wednesday midweek against Tennessee State (September 16th).

The APSU Govs remain home and close the nonconference schedule at the Governors Classic, September 18th-19th, where they face Gardner-Webb and SIU Edwardsville on the first day of the tournament, before then facing Southern Illinois (September 19th).

The inaugural United Athletic Conference season begins with a pair of matches in Arkansas against Little Rock (September 24th) and Central Arkansas (September 26th). Following its contest against the Sugar Bears, the Govs begin their first of two trips to the Lone Star State to face Abilene Christian (October 1st) for the first time in program history.

The APSU Govs then return home to face another first-time opponent in Tarleton State (October 3rd), before heading the Bluegrass State for a meeting with longtime rival, Eastern Kentucky (October 6th).

The APSU Govs return home for two Thursday matches with North Alabama (October 8th) and Abilene Christian (October 15th). The Governors travel to Florence, Alabama for its second meeting in two weeks against North Alabama (October 17th).

Five of APSU’s next six matches are at home, beginning with contests against Central Arkansas (October 22nd) and Little Rock (October 24th). After a brief road trip to face West Georgia (October 29th), the APSU hosts UT Arlington (October 31st), Eastern Kentucky (November 3rd) and West Georgia (November 7th) to close out its home schedule of the regular season.

The Governors conclude the regular season in Texas with UT Arlington (November 12th) and Tarleton State (November 14th) in Stephenville.

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For news and updated ahead of and throughout the Governors 50th season, follow the team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.