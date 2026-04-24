Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Freshmen Shine: Jordin Cowing, Ella Arnzen Named All-ASUN; Four Make Academic Team

Jacksonville, FL – Jordin Cowing and Ella Arnzen of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team were named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshman Team, as four players were named to the Academic All-ASUN team, the league announced on Wednesday.

Cowing had a 76.06 scoring average on the season, playing all 11 tournaments with 29 of 33 rounds counting. The freshman had a low round of 69 to win the Jan Weaver Invitational and help the Governors to win in a playoff over Murray State. The Gilbert, Arizona, native had five top-ten finishes, including her win at the Jan Weaver Invitational, where she went 71-72-69 for a four-under 212. She most recently tied for seventh at the ASUN Championship at the Dothan Country Club.

Arnzen had a 75.97 scoring average on the season, playing all 11 tournaments with 30 of 33 rounds counting. The freshman had a low round of 68 at the Jan Weaver Invitational to help the Governors win in a playoff over Murray State. The Boise, Idaho native had three top-five finishes with a second-place finish at the Jan Weaver Invitational.

Jillian Breedlove, Abby Hirtzel, Abby Jimenez, and Autumn Spencer were named to the Academic All-ASUN team.

Breedlove led the team with a 75.30 scoring average this season with a low round of 68 at the Velvet Classic at the Paducah Country Club, September 16th. The junior played all 11 tournaments for the Govs with 30 of 33 rounds played counting for the Govs. The Pasco, Washington native is working towards a degree in Biology with a 3.861 GPA.

Hirtzel had a 76.79 scoring average on the season, playing in all 11 tournaments with 29 of 33 rounds counting. She shot a low 70 in the final round of the Huntsville.org Intercollegiate on March 3, helping the Govs win the tournament. The junior has a 3.910 GPA and is working towards a degree in Psychological Science.

Jimenez had a 79.42 scoring average in her sophomore season, playing eight tournaments and counting six of 24 rounds played. She had a low round, even par 72 in the final round of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, October 14th. The sophomore has a 4.000 GPA and is pursuing a degree in Accounting.

Spencer played in six tournaments this year and had a 79.28 scoring average. The senior had a low round of 71 in the final round of the Judson, on October 28th. The Clarksville native is pursuing a degree in Psychological Science and has a 3.923 GPA.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.