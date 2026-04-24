Clarksville Obituary: Louis Dolen Schmidt

Clarksville, TN – Louis Dolen Schmidt, age 88 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away April 17th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, April 28th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Kirk and Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service Tuesday afternoon.
Louis entered this life on February 23rd, 1938 in Erin, TN, son to the late Benjamin Leon Schidmt and Edith Pearl Nash Scmhidt. Louis was a devoted Christian who dedicated many years to his home church, Tennessee Ridge Baptist. There, he served as Deacon, and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Louis enjoyed making crafts with his wife, oil painting, traveling and watching his Cleveland Guardians Baseball. Through all of his accomplishments, his true passion in life was his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Anne Schmidt; and his seven siblings.
Survivors include his loving children, Gary (Connie) Schmidt, Terri (Greg) Jenkins, and Bradley (Deanna) Schmidt. Louis also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Dante Schmidt, Kayla (Yohan) Reich, Ciara Jenkins, Chris (Alyssa) Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Oliver Jude Young, Ella Grace Jenkins, Maddie Lynn Jenkins, Carter June Jenkins, and Harper Ann Jenkins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dante Schmidt, Chris Jenkins, Otis Kelly, Ray Tomlinson, Donnie Camp, David Mitchell, David Schmidt, Joey Rouse, and Randy Baggett.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com