Clarksville Obituary: Louis Dolen Schmidt

Clarksville, TN – Louis Dolen Schmidt, age 88 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away April 17th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Tuesday, April 28th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Dennis Kirk and Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service Tuesday afternoon.

Louis entered this life on February 23rd, 1938 in Erin, TN, son to the late Benjamin Leon Schidmt and Edith Pearl Nash Scmhidt. Louis was a devoted Christian who dedicated many years to his home church, Tennessee Ridge Baptist. There, he served as Deacon, and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Louis enjoyed making crafts with his wife, oil painting, traveling and watching his Cleveland Guardians Baseball. Through all of his accomplishments, his true passion in life was his family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Louis was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Anne Schmidt; and his seven siblings.

Survivors include his loving children, Gary (Connie) Schmidt, Terri (Greg) Jenkins, and Bradley (Deanna) Schmidt. Louis also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Dante Schmidt, Kayla (Yohan) Reich, Ciara Jenkins, Chris (Alyssa) Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Oliver Jude Young, Ella Grace Jenkins, Maddie Lynn Jenkins, Carter June Jenkins, and Harper Ann Jenkins.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dante Schmidt, Chris Jenkins, Otis Kelly, Ray Tomlinson, Donnie Camp, David Mitchell, David Schmidt, Joey Rouse, and Randy Baggett.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com