APSU Lacrosse Falls to Lindenwood 16-13 on Senior Day, Ends Inaugural Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team dropped a 16-13 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Lindenwood, Wednesday, at Morgan Brothers Field, ending their inaugural season.

Fiona Lemke answered an early Lindenwood goal with one of her own 4:05 into the first quarter, before assisting Kearston Jackson on another score less than two minutes later to give the Govs a 2-1 lead. After a Lindenwood goal with 8:12 remaining in the first quarter, Sophia Schwab and Mak Patten scored back-to-back goals with under five and a half minutes remaining in the opening frame, extending the APSU lead to 4-2. The Govs and Lions then split the final two goals of the quarter, with APSU leading 5-4 through the opening 15 minutes.

Schwab and Jackson both recorded their second goals of the afternoon in the second quarter; however, the Lions outscored the APSU Govs 5-2 in the period to lead 8-7 at the half.

Lindenwood scored four of the first five goals of the third quarter to extend its lead to 12-8 midway through the period until Lemke and Lauryn Warfield — on an assist by Samantha Houttekier — tallied goals later in the quarter, trimming the Lions’ lead to 12-10. Scored by Schwab and Lemke down the stretch of the third helped APSU cut its deficit to 13-12 entering the final quarter.

The Lions scored back-to-back goals midway through the final quarter, and Warfield ended the brief scoring streak with her second score of the afternoon with 6:42 remaining. Lindenwood’s Caire Blue then scored the final goal of the day with 3:59 remaining, resulting in the 16-13 decision.

Lemke led Austin Peay State University with five goals, while Houttekier had a team-best three assists in the decision. Allison Uchill paced the APSU Govs with four ground balls and three caused turnovers, while Warfield had a team-best six draw controls.

Austin Peay State University concludes its inaugural season and now looks ahead to the offseason, before beginning the second lacrosse season in program history next February.

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