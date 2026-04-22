Clarksville Obituary: David Wayne Mosier

Clarksville, TN – David Wayne Mosier, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 21st, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Monday, April 27th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jefferson Furtado officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Monday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

David entered this life on February 26th, 1947, in Shelbyville, TN to the late John Gannon Mosier and Gladys Marie Webb Mosier. He was a 1965 graduate of Clarksville High School and a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church.

David was a Vietnam Veteran, having proudly served in the United States Army. He also had a long fulfilling career with Clarksville Gas and Water, where he served as a gas technician. In his spare time, David enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Oliver; brothers, Gene Mosier, Donald Mosier, Larry Mosier, and Michael Mosier.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Melanie Mosier; son, Ted Mosier; daughter, Misty Mosier Patterson, and her husband, Tony Patterson; grandchildren, Anthony Patterson and John Mosier.

Pallbearers will be Randy Stewart, Parker Stewart, John Mosier, Anthony Patterson, Matthew Mattax, Tony Patterson, Scott Black and Richard Mosier.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Davenport, Billy Mosier, Dave Norem, and Jay Ashcraft.

Memorial donations may be made to Hilldale United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com