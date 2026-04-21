Leadership Clarksville to Host Town Hall on Riverside Drive Revitalization Plans

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday April 28th, 2026, a Leadership Clarksville Project Group led by Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden is hosting a Town Hall meeting for residents and business owners on the future of Riverside Drive and Clarksville’s riverfront. The group has been meeting with stakeholders over the course of their leadership class to create a plan for a renaissance of the corridor.

“Every generation, top minds in our city have created big plans for our riverfront. Those plans have given us the Riverwalk, the marina, F&M Bank Arena, parks, and so much more. We don’t need to stall now—there is tremendous opportunity ahead,” said Mayor Golden.

The 8:00am meeting in the Regional Planning Commission Hearing Room invites anyone interested in supporting renewed investment in Clarksville’s riverfront to hear from local officials and business owners on how they can help.

“Growing up I remember Riverside being the place to be on a Friday night: the movie theater, Buffalo Brady’s, or Funland there was something for everyone. If we work together we can bring the heart of our city back,” said Clarksville native Jemina Clinard.

There will be light refreshments and an opportunity for attendees to ask question and submit input for the final report of the project group.

“Since the founding of our city, the river has been the beating heart of our community. Our goal is to make it a hub again for Clarksvillians to live, work, and play right where it all began ,” said Downtown resident Charles Uffelman.

Attendees can RSVP at this Facebook event or by emailing csuffelman@gmail.com