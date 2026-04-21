Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits Seventh at ASUN Championship, Patton Samuels Tied for First

Valdosta, GA – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels shot five-under 67 and is tied for first place after the first round of the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, while the Governors shot one-over 289 as a team and are tied for seventh after 18 holes at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University, who is tied with Central Arkansas, is two shots behind Eastern Kentucky and Stetson, who are tied for fifth place. The APSU Govs are also just three shots behind fourth-place Lipscomb. Florida Gulf Coast and North Florida are tied for the lead at the ASUN Championship after shooting six-under 282.

Samuels is tied for the lead with Florida Gulf Coast’s Sebastian Gamboa and North Alabama’s Andrew Ferwon after the opening round. Samuels carded six birdies, which is tied for second-best in the field, and just a single bogey in the first round, while leading the field in par-three scoring at two-under par.

Zach Olsen shot one-under 71 in his first-ever ASUN Conference Championship appearance and is tied for 13th place. Olsen also carded six birdies in his round, which is tied for second in the field. Jack Dyer also shot two-over 74 in his first ASUN Championship round and is tied for 36th, while finishing the day tied for third in the field in par-five scoring at three-under par.

John Mark Mills posted the final counting score for the Governors, shooting five-over 77 to finish the day tied for 53rd. Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Parker Elkins shot seven-over 79 and is tied for 61st place.

In the second round of the ASUN Championship, Jackson Wise will be substituted into the lineup for Elkins.

The second round of the ASUN Men’s Golf Championship tees off on Wednesday at 7:00am CT with a split-tee start. Austin Peay State University is paired with Central Arkansas and Queens for the second round and tees off on hole No. 10. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.