APSU Baseball Travels to Face Western Kentucky in Midweek Showdown

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team is set to face Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky in midweek action, starting on Wednesday at 6:00pm at Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (20-20, 10-8 ASUN) is coming off a weekend sweep over Bellarmine at home to move into a three-way tie for second place in the Atlantic Sun Conference Gold Division. The Governors are now tied with Central Arkansas and Lipscomb, who they will face in their conference series next weekend.

The Governors broke their four-game losing streak in midweek contests when they defeated Tennessee Tech last Tuesday in walk-off run-rule fashion, when redshirt junior Ray Velazquez ripped a two-RBI double down the left field line.

Velazquez, who is the home run leader for the Governors with 12 so far this season, had back-to-back walk-off hits when he opened the conference series against Bellarmine with his seventh-inning blast to run-rule the Knights 16-6. It was the first walk-off home run by a Governor since Matthew Joslin’s grand slam against Southern Illinois on April 16th, 2019.

Western Kentucky (20-20, 7-11 CUSA) comes into Wednesday tied for seventh in the CUSA standings after taking one of three games from Missouri State last weekend. 54 runs were scored in total by both teams, as the Toppers went through 12 arms during the weekend series.

Pitching Probables

Starting pitchers for both teams have not been announced.

Series History

Western Kentucky leads the all-time series, which dates to 1933, 98-66-1. The Governors won the first meeting 14-7, before winning the second that same year, 4-3. The Hilltoppers got their first win the next year in ’34, 17-4, before winning four-straight until the year 1938.

The last time these two teams met was on March 12th, 2024, when WKU defeated Austin Peay 12-9 in Clarksville.

Follow Along

Keep up to date with all Governors baseball on the official website of Austin Peay State University Athletics – www.LetsGoPeay.com. Follow @GovsBSB on X and Instagram for all Governors Baseball updates and ticket information as they happen.