Clarksville Obituary: Harold Thomas Thornton

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for SSG Harold Thomas Thornton, ARMY (Ret), 90, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Rev. Cho officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service.
Harold was born on December 10, 1935 to Ralph and Annie Thornton. He passed away on April 18, 2026. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard in his younger years, always keeping busy and active. He was involved in the United Church as an Elder and spent many years as part of that community. Harold also enjoyed playing bingo at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughters, Mary Anne Thornton and Barbara Jane Thornton and siblings, Bruce Thornton and Eugene Thornton. Harold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jong and sons, Ralph Thornton and Gunther Thornton.
Please visit Harold’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com