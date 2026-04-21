Clarksville Obituary: Harold Thomas Thornton

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for SSG Harold Thomas Thornton, ARMY (Ret), 90, of Clarksville, TN, will be Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Rev. Cho officiating. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the hour of service.

Harold was born on December 10, 1935 to Ralph and Annie Thornton. He passed away on April 18, 2026. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard in his younger years, always keeping busy and active. He was involved in the United Church as an Elder and spent many years as part of that community. Harold also enjoyed playing bingo at the Tennessee State Veterans Home.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughters, Mary Anne Thornton and Barbara Jane Thornton and siblings, Bruce Thornton and Eugene Thornton. Harold is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jong and sons, Ralph Thornton and Gunther Thornton.

Please visit Harold’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.