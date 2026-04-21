APSU Beach Volleyball’s Isabella Russell Earns ASUN All-Freshman Honors

Jacksonville, FL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball freshman Isabella Russell was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshman Team, the league announced Wednesday. Grace Austin, Ashley Boswell, Alyson Cooper, Bailey Hope, Addi Hultquist, and Emma Loiars were also named to the Academic All-ASUN Team.

Russell put together a memorable freshman season, winning 13 matches while exclusively playing from the No. 1 court. Russell’s 13 wins are the third most by a freshman in program history.

All six recipients named to the ASUN All-Academic Team posted 4.0 GPAs during the 2025-26 academic year, with Austin and Bailey Hope majoring in kinesiology. A Quebec, Canada native, Alyson Cooper is working towards her bachelor’s degree in professional communications, while Boswell is pursuing a degree in management.

A pair of graduate students for the APSU Govs, Loiars and Hultquist current are working on their master’s degree, with Loiars’ pursuing an MBA and Hultquist a master’s in health and human performance.

Russell and the Governors return to action and begin their stay at the 2026 ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, Wednesday, against #14 Stetson at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.