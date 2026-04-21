Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Hosts Lindenwood for Senior Day in Inaugural Season Finale

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team concludes its inaugural season with a Wednesday 12:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference game against Lindenwood at Morgan Brothers Field. The Governors will honor their two seniors, Lauryn Warfield and Mak Patten, approximately 10 minutes before first draw.

Austin Peay (4-12) is coming off a four-point loss to Stetson, Saturday. Kearstin Jackson, Kayla Hobday, and Warfield all scored two goals in the decision, while Fiona Lemke and Patten led the team with two assists. Madison Klamo caused two turnovers, and Warfield won seven draw controls.

Lindenwood is fifth in the ASUN standings with an 6-10 overall record and 3-4 record in ASUN play. Lindenwood enters the game with a 14-3 loss to Jacksonville where Taylor Coughlin led the team with 2-of-5 caused turnovers and two of six ground balls. Coughlin leads the ASUN with 2.8 ground balls per game.

The Lions are second in the conference with a .397 shot percentage, third with 11.0 goals per game, and 20.69 shots on goal per game. Luci Selander is third in the conference in both shots per game (6.13) and points per game (3.81).

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and a graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, graduate assistant Annalise Carr, and volunteer coach Jess Russ.

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For news and updates throughout the 2026 offseason, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).