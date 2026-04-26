Montgomery County Unemployment Rate Rises to 4.1% in February

Williamson County, Macon County, and Cheatham County Recorded the Lowest Rates in February

Nashville, TN – Seventy-nine of Tennessee’s 95 counties reported unemployment rates below 5% in February even as most counties saw an increase in their rates over the previous month, according to new data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

In 87 counties, unemployment rates for February were up when compared with January rates. Rates remained the same in five counties and decreased in three counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.9% in January to 4.1% in February, marking a 0.2 percentage point increase.

Williamson County, Macon County, and Cheatham County recorded the state’s lowest unemployment rates for February at 3%. Williamson County’s rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the previous month, Macon’s rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point, and Cheatham’s rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point.

Pickett County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate for February at 6.7%. That was an increase of seven-tenths of a percentage point over its January rate of 6%.

Perry County followed at 6.6%, down 4.7 percentage points from its January rate of 11.3%. Cocke County reported the third-highest rate for the month at 6.5%, an uptick of one-tenth of a percentage point.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.6% in February. That rate was up slightly from the previous month but is still eight-tenths of a percentage point below the U.S. rate of 4.4%.

Unlike the statewide rate, county rates are not seasonally adjusted.

TDLWD has compiled an analysis of the February 2026 county unemployment data.

Tennessee is growing at a record pace, and with that growth comes an increase in construction projects across the state.

To help protect the workers building our communities, Tennessee OSHA is highlighting the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, May 4th-8th, 2026. This important initiative encourages employers and workers to pause and focus on fall prevention, the leading cause of fatalities in construction. By taking time to discuss safety, we can help ensure Tennessee’s growth is built on a strong, safe foundation. Learn more about the National Safety Stand-Down.