Austin Peay State University Baseball defeats Lipscomb 6-2

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team salvaged its series against Lipscomb, as junior DJ Merriweather threw a career-high 7.2 innings with eight strikeouts to come away with his third win of the season, Sunday, at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

The game remained scoreless through the first two frames, as just one hit was recorded through two innings. Austin Peay State University collected its first hit in the top of the third, when graduate Trevor Conley led off the inning with a single through the right side.

He advanced to second following a fielding error from Lipscomb, before junior TJ Costello laid down a sacrifice bunt to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Then, redshirt junior Paris Pridgen reached on a fielder’s choice as Conley scored the first run of the game, giving the Governors a 1-0 lead.

Lipscomb answered back in the bottom of the fifth, as Hutson Miles hit a solo home run off the top of the right field wall to tie the game at one.

The Governors then went on a scoring run as two runners came across on Costello’s two-run single through the left side of the infield in the top of the sixth. That was before junior Ty Wisdom hit his sixth home run of the season, 415 feet off the batter’s eye in center in the top of the seventh.

Then in the eighth, Costello crossed the plate as graduate Andres Matias hit a sacrifice fly to left field. They scored once more in the ninth, when junior Kyler Proctor crossed the plate due to a fielding error, making it a 6-1 game.

Senior Gavin Alveti, who entered the game in relief with two outs in the seventh, allowed one run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI groundout. That was all Lipscomb could do as the Governors walked away with the win to salvage the series.

Junior DJ Merriweather started the game on the hill for Austin Peay and delivered a career-high 7.2 innings of work while striking out eight batters, which is the second-most he has collected in a single game this season.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team is back at home to face Western Kentucky in the Governors’ final home midweek, starting on Tuesday at 6:00pm, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park in Clarksville, Tennessee.