APSU Softball Ends Series with 5-2 Loss to Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball junior Katie Raper recorded her 15th home run to move into a tie for the third most in a single season; however, the Governors dropped a 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference decision to Lipscomb, Sunday, at Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium.

After limiting Lipscomb to just a single run across a doubleheader sweep Saturday afternoon, the Bisons scored a pair of runs on a two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Lipscomb held its 2-0 advance until Raper’s solo home run to center field cut the APSU deficit in half. In the bottom of the frame, the Bisons tallied three singles with one out to load the bases before launching a sacrifice fly to left field to extend its lead back to a pair. A Bisons’ bases-clearing single in the bottom of the fifth to lead 5-1 through five.

Sammie Shelander reached base in the top of the sixth after an error by the shortstop before a Kiley Hinton double advanced Maggie Daughrity – pinch running for Shelander – to third. A Raper single to left field scored Daughrity; however, Hinton was called out at the plate.

After stranding a pair of runners in the bottom of the sixth, the Govs were retired in order in the top of the seventh, resulting in the 5-2 decision.

Raper led the APSU Govs with two hits and a pair of RBI, while Hinton, Ashlyn Duaney, and Natalie Burns both recorded one hit.

In the circle, Alanah Jones was credited with the decision after allowing a pair of runs and four hits in her 2.0 innings of work. Cameron Grayson also tossed 2.0 innings, surrendering a single hit and three hits.

Mimi Blackledge tossed 1.1 innings and allowed just a single hit, while Emily Marks tossed the final two-thirds of the ballgame, allowing two runs and three hits.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home for the final weekend of the regular season when they host Eastern Kentucky, May 1st-2nd, at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville. The Governors and Colonels open the series with a Friday 1:00pm doubleheader before closing the regular season with a Saturday 1:00pm game.