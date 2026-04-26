Austin Peay State University Student Cody Hegler Earns Regional Photography Honor

Clarksville, TN – When Cody Hegler first started working as a photographer for The All State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) student newspaper, he was his own fiercest critic – picking apart the details of every shot and finding reasons to get rid of them.

However, after learning new skills on the job, he became a regionally award-winning photographer by placing fifth in the Best Photographer category at the 2026 Southeast Journalism Conference. Hegler was initially selected as one of 95 student finalists across all awards, and he represented The All State with his ranking at SEJC.

“It was definitely a confidence booster, and it’s been slowly setting in over time that I was able to compete with photographers from Division I schools,” said Hegler, a junior business administration major and Army veteran. “That makes me want to focus more on presenting my craft so I can place better next year, or even become a finalist.”

Hegler began his journey in early 2022, cutting his teeth on concert photography because of his passion for the music industry. He hopes to use his degree to establish a music venue, build a touring network, and create behind-the-scenes content to promote rising local artists.

“I started going to Austin Peay as a reenlistment incentive, but between the Army and school, I just couldn’t keep up with it,” he said, noting that he briefly worked for The All State during that time. “At the end of my first semester, I felt it was best that I just didn’t come back. I had to take a break because I was getting out of the Army, and I didn’t know what my life was going to look like.”

After serving for 10 years as a mechanic, Hegler was medically separated from the Army in 2023 and decided to come back to Austin Peay State University that fall.

“There were times, especially in the beginning when I first came back to The All State [in Spring 2024], that I wanted to do something that would force me to pick my camera up,” he said. “At the time, I didn’t realize I was depressed, and I was going through a whole separation from the Army that caught up to me.”

Hegler was also managing the responsibility of being a long-distance parent to his daughter in Kansas, having moved away from his family due to military commitments.

“Living away from my kid is rough because you always want to be there, and they’re only a kid one time,” he said. “But being at Austin Peay has helped me figure out things we can do together … one semester I was in Chemistry for Everyone, and we did a lot of very easy experiments I realized she would love. So when I had her that year for Christmas, we did elephant toothpaste and this, that, and the other. We got to go stargazing one summer after my astronomy class because I learned a bit about that, and I’ve even shown her how to use a camera so she can see what I do.”

Making connections with other student veterans and staffers at The All State helped Hegler find further stability, and before long, he began to see signs of growth.

“My turnaround time has improved a lot,” he said. “I think a lot of people who are new at photography go out there and snap, snap, snap photos. That’s essentially what I was doing – I would just hit a burst and find the best one. The All State helped me get better at being decisive when taking photos and figuring out better shot compositions, and that impacts how quickly I can get them to clients.”

Hegler’s story assignments have also helped him develop his skills as a videographer, from shooting footage during Austin Peay State University’s GO Weekend to filming from the back of a go-kart during an event at The City Forum.

“Another thing I’ve really enjoyed about being part of The All State is that it’s allowed me to expand my portfolio outside of just shooting concerts,” he said. “To be honest, I don’t know that I would have branched far outside of that otherwise … when I started, I just looked at it as a hobby, and being here helped me realize the value in having a skill in photography.”

The management skills Hegler is learning through the APSU College of Business and the support services offered by the Military and Veterans Affairs Division have further enriched his campus experience, and as he prepares to graduate next year, he feels more prepared than ever for his next chapter.

“Austin Peay State University has definitely helped me step out of approaching things in life as Army problems,” he said. “To think about where I am now and the skills that I’ve gained, it’s pretty cool. I have a lot of friends who will say, ‘Oh, you’re doing too much for college,’ but I know I’m not. I’ve paid my life to be here, and I’m going to make sure to get every benefit I can from it.”