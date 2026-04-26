APSU Softball Clinches ASUN Softball Championship Berth with Doubleheader Sweep against Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team allowed just a single run, earning 3-0 and 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference victories against Lipscomb to clinch a seed in the upcoming 2026 ASUN Softball Championship, Saturday, at Draper Diamond.

Game One

Austin Peay 3, Lipscomb 0

Led by five combined hits from Brie Howard and Emilee Baker – who also robbed a home run early in the contest – and Alanah Jones’ sixth shutout of the season, the Governors ended a five-game losing streak with their ninth shutout of 2026 and first since blanking the Bisons, April 11th, in Clarksville.

After being held scoreless in the opening frame, Kiley Hinton and Ashlyn Dulaney led off the second with a hit by pitch and a single to center field, respectively. A Makayla Navarro single later in the inning scored Dulaney for the first score of the game.

Following a seven-pitch bottom of the second by Lipscomb – with Baker reaching up to steal a home run in left field with two outs – the Thorndale, Texas native began the third by doubling on the first pitch she faced. Howard then drove her across the plate on a single past the Bisons’ center fielder.

In the top of the fifth, Baker and Howard led off the inning with a single and double before a Sammie Shelander sacrifice fly scored Baker for the third and final run of the contest.

Howard led the Govs with three hits in game one, while Baker followed her with two. Baker also paced the Govs with two runs.

Jones went the distance in the circle, surrendering just five hits, no extra-base hits, and striking out two across 104 pitches for her 16th win of 2026.

Game Two

Austin Peay 4, Lipscomb 1

After a scoreless first three innings, Hinton reached on a throwing error by the Bisons’ shortstop before stealing second and advancing deeper into scoring position following a Dulaney single. Natalie Burns then scored Hinton before Jada Sovey singled to center field to score Dulaney and extend the APSU lead to 2-0.

Lipscomb scored their lone run of the afternoon on a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth and – following a scoreless fifth by both sides – a fielder’s choice scored Mimi Blackledge who drew her first of two walks in the top of the sixth. A Howard single to left field then scored Allen, extending APSU’s lead to 4-1.

Burns led the APSU Govs with two hits, while four Govs – Baker, Howard, Burns, and Sovey – tallied RBI in the victory.

In the circle, Cameron Grayson started the contest and allowed four hits across 3.0 innings while picking up a pair of strikeouts. Blackledge earned the decision – her second win of the season, tossing 4.0 innings and surrendering just a pair of hits with one strikeout.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team and Lipscomb close the series with a Sunday 1:00pm game at Draper Diamond at Smith Stadium. Following the weekend series,APSU returns home for the final weekend of the regular season when they host Eastern Kentucky, May 1st-2nd, at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville. The Governors and Colonels open the series with a Friday 1:00pm doubleheader before closing the regular season with a Saturday 1:00pm game.