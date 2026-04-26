Clarksville Obituary: Margaret Ann Jackson Kelley

Clarksville, TN – Margaret Ann Jackson Kelley, age 71, of Clarksville, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 24th, 2026.

Born July 9th, 1954 and raised in Lugoff, South Carolina, Margaret lived a life filled with faith and family. Margaret moved to Clarksville in 1973 and became a lifelong member of the Jim and Ada Kelley family.

Margaret’s greatest joy was her relationship with Jesus Christ, which guided every aspect of her life. She delighted in sharing her faith with others, especially her beloved grandchildren, whom she faithfully took to church. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Margaret found immense happiness in cooking for her family and creating memories together. She treasured any opportunity to gather her loved ones around her table.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Leroy Jackson and Betty Gennelle Boulware; her siblings, Elaine Martin, Johnny Jackson, and Kenneth Jackson; and her love, Philip R. Bowers II.

She is survived by her sister, Rosalee Jackson Stocker of Apopka, Florida; her daughter, Barbara Kelley Martinez of Clarksville, Tennessee; her son, Jeremy Kelley (Jessica) of Clarksville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Sierra Lewis, Dustin Kelley, Tyler Self, Casen Kelley, Caitlyn Kelley Tomer (Zachary); and two great-grandchildren, Barrett Tomer and Ryatt Tomer.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at McReynolds Nave and Larson in Clarksville, Tennessee with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Atkins, Hunter Hinton, Bobby Jenkins, Dustin Kelley, Eric Martin, and Tyler Self.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faithful Friends Dementia Care. Margaret’s legacy lives on in the faith she instilled in her family and the love she shared with all who knew her.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com