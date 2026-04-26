Clarksville Obituary: Margaret Ann Jackson Kelley

Clarksville, TN – Margaret Ann Jackson Kelley, age 71, of Clarksville, Tennessee, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 24th, 2026.
Born July 9th, 1954 and raised in Lugoff, South Carolina, Margaret lived a life filled with faith and family. Margaret moved to Clarksville in 1973 and became a lifelong member of the Jim and Ada Kelley family.
Margaret’s greatest joy was her relationship with Jesus Christ, which guided every aspect of her life. She delighted in sharing her faith with others, especially her beloved grandchildren, whom she faithfully took to church. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Margaret found immense happiness in cooking for her family and creating memories together. She treasured any opportunity to gather her loved ones around her table.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Everett Leroy Jackson and Betty Gennelle Boulware; her siblings, Elaine Martin, Johnny Jackson, and Kenneth Jackson; and her love, Philip R. Bowers II.
She is survived by her sister, Rosalee Jackson Stocker of Apopka, Florida; her daughter, Barbara Kelley Martinez of Clarksville, Tennessee; her son, Jeremy Kelley (Jessica) of Clarksville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Sierra Lewis, Dustin Kelley, Tyler Self, Casen Kelley, Caitlyn Kelley Tomer (Zachary); and two great-grandchildren, Barrett Tomer and Ryatt Tomer.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026 at McReynolds Nave and Larson in Clarksville, Tennessee with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Atkins, Hunter Hinton, Bobby Jenkins, Dustin Kelley, Eric Martin, and Tyler Self.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faithful Friends Dementia Care. Margaret’s legacy lives on in the faith she instilled in her family and the love she shared with all who knew her.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison St, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com