Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for April 25th–30th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville, Tennessee, and Montgomery County, Tennessee, can expect a mix of sunshine, increasing storm chances, and a noticeable midweek cooldown in the days ahead.

The forecast begins with pleasant spring conditions before transitioning into a period of showers and thunderstorms early in the workweek, followed by cooler and drier air settling in by midweek.

Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day Sunday, bringing warm and comfortable conditions with a high near 82 degrees and a light east wind around 5 mph.

Conditions turn quieter Sunday night, with partly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees as light east winds continue.

Rain chances begin to build Monday, especially in the afternoon, as a chance of showers and possible thunderstorms develops after 1:00pm. Despite the unsettled pattern, it will remain mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and breezy south winds between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Storm activity becomes more widespread Monday night, with showers and possible thunderstorms expected throughout the period. Temperatures will stay mild with a low around 66 degrees as south-southwest winds continue at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

Unsettled weather lingers into Tuesday, bringing likely showers and possible thunderstorms under partly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach near 81 degrees with southwest winds around 10 mph.

Rain and storms remain likely Tuesday night, with continued chances of thunderstorms and a low dipping to around 61 degrees under light south-southwest winds.

Conditions begin to improve on Wednesday as a slight chance of showers lingers mainly before early afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny with cooler temperatures, reaching a high near 73 degrees and a northwest wind around 10 mph.

A cooler and calmer pattern settles in on Wednesday night, with only a slight chance of lingering showers before 1:00am. Skies will turn partly cloudy as temperatures drop to around 48 degrees with light north winds.

Sunshine returns Thursday, bringing a pleasant and dry day with a high near 70 degrees, signaling a break from earlier stormy conditions.

A slight chance of showers returns Thursday night under partly cloudy skies, with overnight lows around 48 degrees to close out the forecast period.

Overall, the week ahead features a classic spring pattern for Middle Tennessee—warm and sunny conditions giving way to periods of thunderstorms before cooler, calmer air returns by midweek.