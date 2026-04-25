Clarksville Obituary: Edward Earl Brooks

Clarksville, TN – Edward Earl Brooks, age 77 of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, April 23rd, 2026 at his residence while surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00pm Wednesday, April 29th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Stephen Cathey officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Brooks family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Wednesday afternoon. Masonic Funeral Rites will be held 7:00pm. Tuesday evening at the funeral home where everyone is welcome to attend.

Edward entered this life on December 22nd, 1948 in Erin, TN, son to the late Lester Lee Brooks and Gladys Essie Allsbrooks Brooks. Edward faithfully served his country in the United States Navy, the United States Air Force, and the United States Army.

Edward enjoyed a fruitful career as a machinist where he retired from TVA after many years of service. Following retirement, he enjoyed farming and playing golf. However, his true passion in life was being called “Pop”; his family meant everything to him; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his siblings, J.W. Brooks, Sonny Brooks, Gary Brooks, Mildred Selph, and Joyce Brooks.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Marsha Brooks; children, Edward “Bubs” (Lisa) Brooks II, Amanda (Danny) Mobley, Darcey (Kevin) Manners; siblings, Garland Brooks, Glenda Wyatt, Patty Brooks, and Sondra Hamilton. Edward also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Chase (Haley) Manners, Bradee (Tayler) Wambles, Tara (Hunter) Knotts, Trenton (Karmyn) Brooks, Kya (Jacob) Kelley, Trey (Addyson) Brooks, Will (Lyndsey) Manners, Mason (Rachel) Wambles, Anthony Mobley; great-grandchildren, Koy Manners, Avery Manners, Haven Marlow Brooks, Steel Manners, Nova Jo Knotts, Indy Bee Manners, and Hutson Brooks.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Manners, Trenton Brooks, Trey Brooks, Will Manners, Mason Wambles, and Anthony Mobley.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.