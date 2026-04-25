APSU Baseball Drops One-Run Battle to Lipscomb After Offensive Surge

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team combined with Lipscomb for 21 runs as the Governors dropped game two of the weekend series in a one-run decision, Saturday, at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Similar to the series opener’s first inning, Austin Peay State University got out in front with a crooked number. Redshirt junior Paris Pridgen singled to left field to begin the game before stealing his 28th base of the season to move into scoring position.

Senior Zion Taylor walked two batters later, putting a pair of runners on. Then, on a hit and run, graduate Andres Matias delivered the first blow with a backside single to score Pridgen. Taylor moved to third on the hit before scoring on a groundout from junior Ty Wisdom for a two-run Governor lead.

Lipscomb’s leadoff hitter in the bottom of the first, Brady Miller, reached base safely following an error. He would get to third base after a single and a sacrifice bunt, before scoring the Bisons’ first run on a sacrifice fly from Cam Pruitt.

The Bisons came back two innings later to take the lead in the bottom of the third when two runs came in to score on a base hit and an obstruction call, tying the game at three.

Three runs came in to score for both teams in the fourth inning, with the top of the inning being capped off by junior DJ Merriweather’s second-career home run with a 410-footer over the right field fence. Lipscomb’s three came in on three consecutive plays following the Governors’ pitching change, as senior Brody Lanham replaced the starter, Ryker Walton. He allowed a pair of singles and an RBI groundout to give up the lead.

Lipscomb scored another run in the bottom of the fifth before junior Kyler Proctor tied the game in the top of the sixth inning with his two-RBI double to left field, making it a 7-7 game.

The Bisons once more scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly, before redshirt sophomore Cole Johnson hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to dead center, giving the Governors a 10-8 lead.

Lipscomb scored another pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run single to left off the bat of Keaton Mahan, tying the game at 10. Then, an inning later in the ninth, the first two Bisons batters were retired before Hutson Miles hit a triple to right field on the second pitch he saw. Cole Pippenger came up next in a pinch-hit at-bat and hit the second pitch he saw up the middle to score Miles and come away with a walk-off win.

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Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes their weekend series against Lipscomb with game three, starting on Sunday at 1:00pm, at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville, Tennessee.