Record Interest for Oak Grove Trotting Derby, Trotting Oaks with 101 Trotters Eligible

Oak Grove, KY – Industry enthusiasm has reached a fever pitch as Oak Grove Racing & Gaming announces an impressive turnout for the inaugural $500,000 Oak Grove Trotting Derby and $300,000 Oak Grove Trotting Oaks. – Industry enthusiasm has reached a fever pitch as Oak Grove Racing & Gaming announces an impressive turnout for the inaugural $500,000 Oak Grove Trotting Derby and $300,000 Oak Grove Trotting Oaks.

Based on preliminary numbers following the March and April nomination payment cycles, it is anticipated that a total of 101 elite trotters will remain eligible for these prestigious new events.

Total Nominations: 101

Eligible Fillies (Oaks): 62

Eligible Colts/Geldings (Derby): 39

Automatic Slot Winners: 22 (included and nominated after earning a free bid in 2025)

The nominees are led by a perfect participation rate from the “Road to Oak Grove Win and You’re In” series, with all 22 unique automatic slot winners—champions of designated 2025 Grand Circuit and Sire Stakes races—confirming their eligibility to compete. Due to the overwhelming number of nominees, Oak Grove anticipates holding three to four elimination races for both the Derby and the Oaks.

Expanded Racing Opportunities

In response to these remarkable nomination numbers, Oak Grove has expanded the program to ensure maximum participation. Prep races for all eligible nominees will be offered on Monday, April 27 to afford participants the opportunity to be race ready going into the May 4 eliminations and to provide fans and bettors with an early look at harness racing’s elite three-year-old trotters.

New “Silver” and “Bronze” consolation tiers have also been established to reward owners and trainers who have committed to this inaugural event with eligible nominees that enter and race in the eliminations, bringing total Derby Day opportunities to $1.5 Million.

Road to the Championship: Key Dates & Purses

Event Date Derby Purse Oaks Purse Prep Races Monday, April 27th $25,000 $25,000 Eliminations Monday, May 4th $50,000 $30,000 Championship Finals Saturday, May 16th $500,000 $300,000 Silver Consolation Saturday, May 16th $75,000 $75,000 Bronze Consolation Saturday, May 16th $50,000 $50,000

Silver and Bronze Consolation Tiers

To reward elimination participants, Oak Grove Derby Day (May 16) will now feature two levels of consolation races for the top 18 horses in each division that do not advance to the finals:

Silver Consolation ($75,000 Purse): Open to 4th through 6th place finishers in the eliminations.

Bronze Consolation ($50,000 Purse): Open to 7th through 9th place finishers in the eliminations.

The Consolations are established to reward the highest placed finishers in the eliminations that do not make the finals for the Derby and Oaks. An open draw will be conducted to determine the starters for each consolation race. Excluded horses will be named as also-eligibles to ensure full, competitive fields for fans and bettors. A minimum of six (6) starters is required for the consolations, or the race may be cancelled. The Oak Grove Racing Secretary maintains final discretion over the establishment of these fields.

“The industry response to the inaugural Oak Grove Trotting Derby and Oaks has been nothing short of spectacular. We are incredibly grateful to the owners and trainers who have shown such tremendous support by nominating 101 of the finest trotters in the sport. Their commitment, and the on-going support of Churchill Downs, is the reason we’ve expanded Oak Grove Derby Day to include $1.5 million in total opportunities. By adding the silver and bronze consolations, we want to ensure that those who invested in this vision are rewarded with a premier stage to compete. This level of participation enables Oak Grove to become a meaningful kickoff to the 2026 stakes season.” Kenny Jackson, Kentucky Harness Association.

About Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel

Oak Grove Racing, Gaming and Hotel is a premier harness racing and gaming destination in Oak Grove, Kentucky, dedicated to providing a world-class experience to guests and supporting the local community. Oak Grove’s annual 36-day race meet is conducted from mid-March through mid-July with average daily purses ranking among the leaders in North America.

About Churchill Downs, Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the development of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of the TwinSpires horse racing online wagering business and the operation and development of regional casino gaming properties. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com

About the Kentucky Harness Association

The Kentucky Harness Association exists to promote, support and facilitate growth in the harness industry in Kentucky and to promote and encourage cooperative efforts among racetracks, owners, breeders, trainers and drivers, fans, and other industry participants for the overall benefit of the industry.