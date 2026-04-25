Clarksville Obituary: Marion Gossett

Clarksville, TN – Marion Gossett, age 92, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away April 21st, 2026, at The Ganzhorn Suites in Avon, Ohio.

Marion was born June 27th, 1933, in Highland Park, Michigan, to the late Charles and Dorothy Bruno. She grew up in Clarksville and earned a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Arts from Austin Peay State University, where she met her beloved husband, Bob.

Marion owned and operated Marion’s School of Dance in Sheffield, Alabama until 1986. She was especially proud of the many young women she taught over the years. She was a devoted member of Sheffield First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, and was later a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church in Clarksville. Marion and Bob shared a love of travel and cherished time spent exploring together. She was also a devoted Alabama fan — Roll Tide!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, at 11:00am. Madison Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Harriett J. Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, from 9:30am from until the hour of service at the church.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gossett, and is survived by her daughter, Lynn G. (Michael) Raby of Avon, Ohio; two grandchildren, Erin Raby and Katherine Raby; and her great-granddaughter, Amelia Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the nursing or biology scholarships established by Marion and Bob at their alma mater, Austin Peay. Donations can be made online at https://givetoapsu.com/GossettBruno or https://givetoapsu.com/Gossett.

The family gratefully acknowledges the kind and compassionate care provided by the nurses and staff of The Ganzhorn Suites and Cypress Hospice.

Marion will be remembered for her love of family, her dedication to her students and community, and the joy she brought to all who knew her.